BiteFX Announces New Book: 'Becoming Your Patients' Hero' -- Offers Secrets to Increase Patient Trust and Revenue for Dentists

TRUCKEE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Don Reid and Doug Brown (co-creators of the BiteFX presentation tool, http://bitefx.com) recently published a short book that will help all dentists improve communications with their patients. "Becoming Your Patients' Hero" shares nine secrets that are common to dentists using BiteFX who have the greatest success relating to their patients, engendering trust and increasing their dental revenue practices. The book is now available on Amazon.

Any dentist interested in growing the productivity of their practice will find the secrets and tips disclosed in "Becoming Your Patients' Hero" of great value. Distilled from the habits of the most successful BiteFX dentists, co-authors Don Reid DDS, and CEO Doug Brown have assembled proven strategies with stories of those strategies in action that will help dentists communicate better with their patients.

The forward to the book was penned by well-known founder of the The Dawson Academy, Dr. Peter E. Dawson, who writes:

"There is no doubt that the 'secrets' Doug and Don talk about are some of the most important requirements dentists need to know to practice predictable dentistry" … "In spite of their importance, most dentists are not even aware they need to understand these essential principles."

Reviews of the book by practicing dentists have already been overwhelmingly positive:

"If a picture is worth a thousand words, then animations are worth that ten-fold and more! Understanding occlusion can be difficult and complex and communicating it to patients even more so. This wonderful book offers you a better way to gain patient trust, and ownership of their problems with the ultimate result in allowing you to provide the necessary treatment for a successful outcome," — Howard S. Glazer, DDS, FAGD, Past President, Academy of General Dentistry.

"'Becoming Your Patient's Hero' is an incredibly well-written and thoughtful book created for the dental physician who wants to be so much more than a 'tooth doctor.' It is both encouraging and enlightening and I recommend it highly for anyone in the dental profession!" — Hal Stewart, DDS, CEO of The Stewart Center for Minimally Invasive Dental Medicine.

"BiteFX is one of the best tools we have, to have our patients see and value the occlusal correction services we can provide for them. This book explores many great ideas to that end," — Steven M. Hart, DMD, MAFD, Visiting Faculty, The L. D. Pankey Institute.

BiteFX is a presentation tool used by dentists to explain key dental concepts to their patients, utilizing a combination of high-tech animations and photos curated and directed by industry experts. BiteFX specializes in the area of dental occlusion, and offers a wide variety of occlusion-related visual explanations. Learn more at: http://bitefx.com.

D2Effects is a joint venture of Dynamic Thought LLC and Donald Reid DDS, a founder of the "Congress of Microscope Enhanced Dentistry." The company's ultimate mission is to provide products that help dentists understand and explain the concepts of occlusion with a particular focus on using computer animations.

