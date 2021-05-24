Bites, Camera, Action: Los Angeles Ranks #1 on Orkin's 2021 Mosquito Cities List

Backyards and outdoor activities were maximized in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue throughout 2021, especially as we approach Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer in the U.S. Increased outdoor time may lead to increased experiences with mosquitoes, so as part of the second annual "Donating Blood Should be Voluntary" campaign, Orkin will once again aim to help save lives on two fronts — aid the American Red Cross in maintaining our country's blood supply and protect people against the public health threats of mosquitoes.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with the Red Cross, whose priority of protecting public health aligns with ours," said Freeman Elliott, President, Orkin. "We are committed to educating the public on the risks associated with these blood-sucking pests, and more importantly, eliminating them from yards across the country."

In honor of Orkin's 120th anniversary this year, the company will donate $25 to the Red Cross for every mosquito control service purchased from May 24 to June 30, 2021, up to $120,000. Additionally, to boost our country's blood supply, Orkin is inviting the public to pledge to donate blood through the Red Cross via a SleevesUp campaign, through June 30, 2021.

"We are grateful for support from partners like Orkin for helping the Red Cross continue to meet the needs of hospital patients requiring blood transfusions," said Kamenna Lee, Vice President of Marketing and Direct to Donor Recruitment with the American Red Cross. "Blood donation continues to be an essential element of healthcare, and we are thankful for their support in recruiting more blood donations for patients."

Orkin's Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

1. Los Angeles (+1) 14. Grand Rapids (+5) 2. Atlanta (-1) 15. Orlando (+5) 3. Washington, DC 16. Nashville (+1) 4. Dallas (+2) 17. Minneapolis (-2) 5. Chicago 18. Indianapolis (+4) 6. New York (-2) 19. Baltimore (-1) 7. Detroit (0) 20. Memphis (-7) 8. Miami (+2) 21. Richmond, VA (-7) 9. Charlotte (-1) 22. Phoenix (+2) 10. Raleigh-Durham (+1) 23. Boston (-2) 11. Houston (+1) 24. Norfolk, VA (-1) 12. Philadelphia (-3) 25. Cleveland 13. Tampa (+3) 26. New Orleans (+4)

27. St. Louis (-1) 39. San Diego (new to list) 28. Seattle (new to list) 40. Lafayette, LA (-7) 29. Greenville, SC (-2) 41. Oklahoma City (-2) 30. West Palm Beach (+4) 42. San Francisco (-6) 31. Mobile, AL (-2) 43. Denver (-1) 32. Tulsa (-4) 44. Cincinnati (-1) 33. Austin (+5) 45. Burlington, PA (-8) 34. Knoxville (-2) 46. Savannah, GA 35. Albany (-4) 47. Fresno, CA (new to list) 36. Kansas City (-1) 48. Shreveport 37. Jacksonville (+8) 49. Ft. Wayne, IN 38. San Antonio (+9) 50. Baton Rouge (-10)

Mosquitoes typically become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, and breeding season can start as early as May and last through September. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are most likely to bite between dusk and dawn – primetime for backyard activities.

"Like many insects, mosquitoes need a food source, favorable temperatures and a proper breeding site to survive," said Frank Meek, Technical Services Manager, Rollins, Inc. "They are attracted to areas where humans and other animals are present, due to our body heat and the carbon dioxide we exhale, two of their needs."

Aside from biting humans, the pest is infamous for transmitting West Nile virus, among other diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika. These dangers apply to both human and pets.

Knowing what conditions draw mosquitoes can help residents avoid an introduction to them. By reducing or eliminating those attractants, and wearing insect repellent, you help protect yourself from mosquito bites and the risks associated with them. Attractants and potential breeding areas include:

Standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children's toys

Dark, humid areas like under patio furniture, under the garage or within overgrown shrubbery

Debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage

Celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, Orkin has achieved 120 years of business, an accomplishment that can be attributed to the company's ongoing commitment to excellent service. With well over a century of knowledge and experience with mosquitoes and state-of-the-art tools and products, Orkin is well-equipped for mosquito control that mounts a strategic response to rid homes of the pest and provide maximum protection.

For more mosquito information and prevention tips, visit Orkin.com.

