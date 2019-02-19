BitExchange Offers Turn-Key Software for Anyone to Start a Cryptocurrency Business Instantly

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months the price of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, BCH etc has been extremely volatile and many investors are a little skeptical about the future of cryptocurrencies.

The fluctuating price of cryptocurrency is directly proportional to the global sentiment of its investors and other positive news or mishaps around it.

However, the co-founder of BitExchange believes that the future of cryptocurrencies rests with the blockchain developer community.

"It is important for the developer community and startups to build scalable solutions harnessing the power of Blockchain and they need to do it fast. More Crypto powered platforms will get more people to use cryptocurrency for daily needs," Krish Kale added.

BitExchange aims to empower Entrepreneurs with turnkey blockchain powered business software necessary to keep the cryptocurrency ecosystem afloat.

BitExchange's readymade software can help a startup to start a blockchain powered business for any use case easily.

Some of the business use cases they offer solutions for:

Use Case 1: Blockchain powered money transfer app script

Usually, sending money to other countries attracted heavy exchange fees. On the contrary, Blockchain technology offers Zero to low-cost transaction fees and complete transparency. Harnessing this, the Blockchain powered money transfer app script makes it possible for anyone to start a cross border payments business. With a little tweaking, a developer can get started immediately as they don't have to start from scratch and can focus on setting up the business instead.

Use Case 2: Blockchain Supply Chain management

A Blockchain powered supply chain management's data is immutable (data cannot be altered or deleted) and it offers a cutting edge, transparent solution to a multitude of problems the industry faces.

For example, in the Aviation industry, where blockchain can help keep away counterfeit parts from being used in an aircraft. This builds trust between a brand and the consumer.

BitExchange offers ready-made Blockchain Supply Chain Management solution for developers to customize according to their requirement.

