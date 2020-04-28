Bitfocus partners with the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition in the overhaul of state homeless data system

LAWRENCE, Kan., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition, on behalf of the Kansas Balance of State Continuum of Care, announced today it signed on with Bitfocus to replace the data system supporting the efforts of over 200 staff and volunteers representing nearly 40 homeless housing and service providers working to end homelessness across Kansas.

"We are proud to partner with the Coalition, its partner agencies, programs, and services," says Robert Herdzik, Founder and CEO at Bitfocus. "Strong data systems catalyze efforts to realize our shared vision for efficient, effective, and data-driven homelessness services that improve housing stability and self-reliance."

The Coalition chose the Clarity Human Services application developed by Bitfocus as its new Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) software after a competitive, community-led evaluation. HMIS is used to coordinate the housing and services provided to homeless individuals and families and persons at risk of homelessness across over 100 counties in Kansas.

Kate Watson, Coalition Executive Director, said that "we understand moving from one data system to another will present significant challenges. However, we are fully confident in the Bitfocus system presentation and the timely Bitfocus responses to our questions throughout the process have provided us with a level of confidence that our transition to a new HMIS system with Bitfocus will be as smooth as possibly can be expected in such a large data migration and implementation."

Work on the transition begins immediately.

About Bitfocus

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitfocus is a small (but mighty) team working to help communities use data to tackle their greatest social challenges. We make Clarity Human Services—the nation's fastest-growing Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) and homelessness case management software. Our technology and services help non-profit, government, and community organizations build effective responses to homelessness.

About the Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition

A diverse group, representing government agencies, homeless individuals, service providers, faith-based organizations, and homeless advocates, the Coalition works to advance its vision for safe, appropriate, and affordable housing for all Kansans.

Gretchen Knurr

Bitfocus

(719) 300-5511

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitfocus

Related Links

https://bitfocus.com

