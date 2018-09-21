Bithumb to Hold Transaction Fee Payback Promotion for Overseas Users

Refund benefits for KRW 1 Billion transactions in a limited time from September 20

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bithumb, a global cryptocurrency exchange will offer overseas users an event to payback 70% of transaction fees as an expression of appreciation for their support and loyalty.

Bithumb is planning to hold a 'Cryptocurrency Transaction Fee Payback Promotion' for overseas users from September 20 to October 21, 2018 (GMT +9) Korean Standard Time. The event is for the overseas users who have completed transactions over KRW 1 Billion (Approx. USD 890,000, Bithumb cash standard) and are to expecting to get payback 70% for the transaction fee incurred within this period.

Transaction fees will be refunded in consecutive order from November 5 until November 9, 2018 for five days (GMT +9) Korean Standard Time

This event is exclusively for overseas users, not only existing users but also newly joined users are welcome to participate. However, those who are Korean nationals and joined through Korean mobile number are excluded this time.

According to Head of Marketing Department of Bithumb, Andy Choi, "Global interest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is growing due to fast international money transfer as well as easy transaction." And he added, "We appreciate our overseas users for their trust in and transaction on Bithumb. We are glad to continue this event in September as well to reward them for their support."

For global customer's convenience, Bithumb provides a foreign language counseling service in English, Japanese and Chinese, further strengthening its position as a leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

SOURCE Bithumb