BitLeague Introduces Bitcoin-Backed Loan Services

"This is a new milestone for our business. Our clients have enjoyed our zero-commission bitcoin trading service, and now, they can get loans from us at a very competitive rate without selling their bitcoin investment," said Yifeng Mao, founder of BitLeague. "We see a substantial demand from clients for this essential product. Having received our Lending License from California, this bitcoin-backed loan service will be rolled out from this market and we hope to cover the entire US in the short to medium term."

About BitLeague

BitLeague LLC is registered in Delaware, with offices in Palo Alto and New Jersey, offering one-stop crypto financial services globally. BitLeague is dedicated to providing clients with seamless services including Bitcoin Term Deposits, ZERO commission bitcoin trading services and Bitcoin backed loans.

Learn more at www.bitleague.com

