Bitmain's highly anticipated World Digital Mining Summit to address the future of digital mining with a focus on financial growth

Over the two-day mining summit, attendees will have the opportunity to undertake workshops, hear keynote speeches from the industry's leading minds, and meet new and old acquaintances from the mining industry.

Thought leaders confirmed to speak include Jihan Wu (Bitmain Co-Founder), John Ge (Matrixport CEO), and Marco Streng (Genesis Mining CEO), amongst others. A full and updated list can be found here.

The 2019 WDMS will also provide attendees a chance to network with key industry decision makers, mining experts, investors and entrepreneurs.

The summit comes at an important time for the development of the cryptocurrency mining industry as the sector matures and demand for new and innovative ways to enhance digital mining grows.

WDMS continues to be the ideal setting for global miners to gather, share ideas and shape the future of the mining industry.

The full event agenda and ticket details for attendees can be found here.

Members of the press can apply for a pass through the email listed below.

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide—Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

About the WDMS

World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) is the largest digital mining event of the year. It is a two-day cryptocurrency mining summit with a focus on delivering the latest industry insights, high-class networking, and knowledge exchange.

Started in 2018, WDMS was the first and foremost meet up designed by Bitmain that brought global miners, entrepreneurs, and fellow enthusiasts together all in one place. This global mining summit showcased the leading minds and decision makers, which drove and pushed the crypto mining industry into the future. This year, WDMS is back to discuss ideas on the future of digital mining, blockchain, and more.

Contact:

International Marketing Department

antminer.marketing@bitmain.com

Members of the press can apply for a pass by sending an email to media@miningconf.org

SOURCE Bitmain