Bitman O'Brien & Morat Expands Practice Adding Immigration Law With New Partner Ramin Asgard

Asgard's legal practice focuses on US immigration law, including complex consular cases, investment, entrepreneur, executive, and highly skilled immigration, family and business matters, and extreme vetting issues. His global migration practice, which covers multiple countries, focuses on citizenship and residency by investment, entrepreneur and executive immigration, and global/digital nomad programs. He founded Visa Prep Pro, a visa interview preparation and advisory software platform, and supervised four attorneys and eight paralegals representing clients in all areas of immigration including family, business, citizenship, removal defense, and consular processing at Maney Gordon Zeller, PA.

Asgard is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the Federal Bar Association, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Phi Beta Kappa. He received his Bachelor's from Temple University, his Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania, and his Juris Doctorate from the Tulane University School of Law.

Bitman O'Brien & Morat, PLLC provides practical, streamlined and cost-effective legal services and counseling throughout Florida. With offices in Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, connect at www.bitman-law.com or @BitmanLawFirm on all social channels.

