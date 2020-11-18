Bitmovin Enables Innovation with New VVC Codec Feature

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmovin, a world leader in online streaming video technology, announced today that it has incorporated H.266/Versatile Video Coding (VVC), the most efficient video compression standard, into its encoding solution . The new codec was created by the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (Fraunhofer HHI), a leading research institute in the development of mobile and fixed broadband communication networks. Bitmovin (www.bitmovin.com) has been one of the few organizations testing H.266/VVC for real use application and verifying its performance quality during Fraunhofer's verification process. Now that H.266/VVC is finalized, Bitmovin is among the first to integrate the new codec and does not require device updates nor additional licenses.

Next Gen Codec More Efficient

The streaming-video-on-demand (SVOD) industry has exploded in recent years, forcing online content providers, VoD and OTT platforms to prioritize quality of experience and bandwidth savings to remain competitive. H.266/VVC can produce bitrate savings up to 50% compared to its predecessor H.265/HEVC, also developed by Fraunhofer, without losing perceived quality. Compared to AV1, the codec created by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), Bitmovin testing showed an equally impressive result of up to 40% in bitrate savings.

Benjamin Bross, head of video coding systems group at Fraunhofer HHI said, "With VVenC, we made a fast, high-quality VVC encoder for the new H.266/VVC standard publicly available that is a perfect fit for cloud encoding. We're excited to see Bitmovin among the first to launch a cloud-based implementation of this groundbreaking new standard."

The ultimate goal for development teams is to select a bitrate that provides sufficient room for the codec to enclose just enough information to present a perfect viewing experience and nothing more. Testing during Fraunhofer's standardization process showed H.266/VVC has an advantage on 4K HDR video and is quite competitive compared to other codecs used in broadcasting and entertainment.

Video Innovation On its Way

Fraunhofer finalized H.266/VVC in July 2020, and expects mobile devices to support the new codec as early as 2021. In the meantime, streaming developers can experiment with different video formats such as 4K and 8K HDR, 360 degree panoramic video, screen sharing and more using Bitmovin's new VVC feature.

"We are honored Fraunhofer has chosen to work closely with Bitmovin to integrate the new VVC codec into our Bitmovin Encoding solution," said Stefan Lederer, CEO Bitmovin. "Our customers and the developer community are always eager to experiment with the latest video streaming technology. Bitmovin's collaboration and integration with Fraunhofer means they now can test and innovate using the most advanced and efficient codec on the market."

About Bitmovin

Bitmovin is a leading provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies. The company has been at the forefront of all major developments in digital video - from building the world's first commercial adaptive streaming player to deploying the first software-defined encoding service that runs on any cloud provider. Bitmovin works with media companies to build innovative video products.

CONTACT: Crisel Mills, [email protected], 415-989-9000

SOURCE Bitmovin

Related Links

http://www.bitmovin.com

