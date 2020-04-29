Bitnamic to offer Support for Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Deliver Remote and On-Site Services of Complex Technical Equipment

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced today that Vuzix' M400 Smart Glasses are now supported by Bitnamic, a German-based software company that develops smart services for remote service, inspection and maintenance of highly complex machines.

Bitnamic develops mobile Smart Services for the Industry 4.0, to improve and accelerate classic service processes. Bitnamic is a customizable software solution provider for remote service, inspection and maintenance of highly complex machines. If the technician wears Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses during the live broadcast, there is no need to look at a smartphone or tablet. The technician can work hands-free on a machine or system and have helpful information projected directly into his field of vision. The expert, in turn, has direct insight into the system and can provide specific targeted instructions.

"There are often few experts with complex machines and systems, but specialist knowledge is required worldwide for service and maintenance. With Vuzix' M400 Smart Glasses and Bitnamic software, we can help enterprise customers eliminate expert travel costs and machine downtimes," said Rolf Behrens, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitnamic.

"We are pleased to partner with Bitnamic to bring this hands-free remote expert experience to companies facing immediate operational challenges. The combination of Bitnamic software and Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses represents a robust solution that has been optimized for highly complex enterprise machines and processes," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

A sample of Bitnamic enterprise customers include Amazone (agricultural machinery), Schüco and Bizerba.

If you're interested in learning more about remote support, you can register for the upcoming webinar via the link below.

Webinar Topic: Remote Support via M400 and Bitnamic

Date: Thursday April 30, 2020

Start Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link: https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WGq6ZgobT4a5H26LCLD56w

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 157 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, our relationship with Bitnamic and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

