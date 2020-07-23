Bits of Stock partners with Button to launch its Stock Back program

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile commerce platform, today announced its partnership with Bits of Stock, the brand loyalty and investment app, to enable its users to discover in-app brand offers, shop, and earn fractional shares of stock. Through this integration, Bits of Stock can better target users to drive repeat purchases and increase engagement, fueling its monetization strategy through the affiliate channel.

Starting today, users can shop and earn "Bits of Stock" with leading retailers powered by Button's technology. Through Button's Personalization API, brand offers in the Bits of Stock app are most accurately matched with motivated purchasers, enabling Bits of Stock to deliver users more personalized, enjoyable experiences. With these offers optimized to enable brands to spend smarter to achieve their objectives, affiliate spending is personalized in a way that hasn't been possible before, opening up bigger budgets for marketers.



"We're thrilled to welcome Bits of Stock, the newest fintech company to join Button's platform and build a commerce-first strategy on top of our Personalization API," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "Innovators like Bits of Stock are creating a powerful new model for users, and their approach to partnering with marketers has been focused on driving value for all parties. Brands on our platform are excited to connect with this innovative new model designed around financial wellness."

"Bits is on a mission to give wealth back to our communities. We believe ownership mentality is the key to financial prosperity for all. Partnering with Button to give our users Bits of Stock when they shop with the brands they know and love is continuing that mission," said Arash Asady, Co-Founder and CEO of Bits of Stock. "Button's enabling us to reach a next level of engagement with our users through its personalization offering, and we couldn't be more excited for this new chapter of driving loyalty through fractional ownership."

About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

