BitSight Announces New "Xperience" Virtual Event and Comprehensive Speaker Lineup to Discuss Third-Party Risk Management Best Practices

BOSTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced the full agenda for its first-ever " BitSight Xperience " virtual event, taking place on June 23, 2020 from 9:00 - 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Xperience brings together both business executives and cybersecurity leaders to discuss achieving a higher standard for third-party risk management (TPRM). The free, full-day event provides a unique and essential immersive learning experience to help organizations more effectively manage third-party cyber risk leveraging security ratings.

The event agenda includes an expansive lineup of keynotes, panels and breakout sessions featuring BitSight executives, customers, and industry experts, as well as demos and virtual chat rooms with BitSight engineers to answer attendees' questions live. With two distinct tracks – Getting Started (tailored to newer TPRM practitioners) and Optimizing & Automation (ideal for advanced programs) – Xperience provides a curated experience for all attendees regardless of where they are on their TPRM journey.

Noteworthy sessions include:

Managing and Communicating Risk in Challenging Times, a keynote from Dave Estlick , CISO of Chipotle, discussing critical initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as executive-level and board reporting strategies.

a keynote from , CISO of Chipotle, discussing critical initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as executive-level and board reporting strategies. Improving Operational Efficiency Across a Third-Party Risk Program , an interactive discussion with TD Ameritrade's Frank Roppelt , Boston Private Bank's Casey Ryder , and Bayer AG's Laurent Charmes, offering best practices for streamlining workflows throughout each stage of the vendor lifecycle.

, an interactive discussion with TD Ameritrade's , Boston Private Bank's , and Bayer AG's Laurent Charmes, offering best practices for streamlining workflows throughout each stage of the vendor lifecycle. Integrating Your TPRM Program Into the Procurement Process, a presentation from Julie Gaiaschi, CEO of the Third Party Risk Association, about the importance of partnering with the procurement department to achieve program objectives.

a presentation from Julie Gaiaschi, CEO of the Third Party Risk Association, about the importance of partnering with the procurement department to achieve program objectives. Developing a Mature TPRM Program, a discussion about creating and optimizing a TPRM program with Nelnet's Kaci Johnson .

"For nearly a decade, BitSight has been the leader in helping companies manage third-party cyber risk," said Steve Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "We're thrilled to bring the expertise and insights of our security ratings community – including our internal company experts and our customers – to the virtual stage to provide actionable guidance on how organizations can meet a higher standard for TPRM."

During the event, attendees will also get a first-hand look at new BitSight for Third-Party Risk Management capabilities announced earlier this month. With intelligent recommendations, operational guidance, and risk prioritization insights, the updated platform helps customers achieve greater operational efficiency and reduce risk across their extended business ecosystem.

To register for BitSight Xperience, please visit: https://bitsig.ht/2TN8HAj .

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third-party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings and was recently recognized by Gartner as a "2020 Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management." For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

