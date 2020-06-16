BitSight Appoints Bob Brennan as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight, the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced it has appointed Bob Brennan to Chairman of its Board of Directors. Brennan is a seasoned executive and advisor with more than three decades in information security and technology leadership roles.

"Bob is an industry leader with a proven track record of scaling companies and he will provide a valuable perspective as we take the company to new heights in the coming years," said Stephen Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "As BitSight continues to transform how organizations measure and manage cyber risk, Bob will play an important role partnering with the leadership team as we guide the business through accelerated growth and global adoption."

Brennan was previously Executive Director for CA Technologies after being Chairman and CEO of Veracode. He was responsible for leading Veracode through the $614M acquisition by CA Technologies in 2017. Brennan also held the role of CEO at Iron Mountain and led the company from $1.8B to $3.2B in revenue growth. He is currently Chairman of Fairwinds, a Kubernetes enablement platform, and a Director for AtScale, a data virtualization company.

"I strongly believe in the mission and value BitSight provides organizations in understanding cyber risk. As a first-hand BitSight user at Veracode, the information and insight the platform provided was something my board and I found invaluable as we sought a deeper understanding of cyber risk within our organization and within our third-parties' ecosystems as well," said Brennan. "BitSight has seen monumental growth since its inception, and I am thrilled to work with the entire leadership team as the company transforms cyber risk and security performance management."

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com, read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

