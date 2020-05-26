BitSight Appoints Tim Adams to CFO, Jay Roxe to CMO

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced it has appointed Tim Adams to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jay Roxe to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Adams joins BitSight from biotechnology company ObsEva where he held the same role, while Roxe most recently served as Vice President of Product Marketing, Adoption and Operations at healthcare IT firm athenahealth.

"Tim and Jay both bring a wealth of experience, leadership and proven track records of results in their respective fields that will help shape the company as we build for scale in the years ahead," said Stephen Harvey, CEO, BitSight. "BitSight's solutions are invaluable to a growing number of organizations managing cyber risk, and it is imperative that we have the executive leadership in place to manage our expected growth -- both are key to guiding that growth."

Adams brings over 30 years of financial and operational leadership to the role of CFO at BitSight, including experience as CFO of publicly traded companies. While at ObsEva, Adams guided the firm through its IPO in 2017. He also held the roles of CFO at Demandware, which was sold to Salesforce for over $3 billion, and CFO at athenahealth. Adams began his career as a CPA with PricewaterhouseCoopers and holds an MBA degree from Boston University and a BS in Accounting from Murray State University in Kentucky.

"In these times more than ever, cybersecurity is business-critical for every organization across every industry," said Adams. "The team at BitSight has built a strong business based on an innovative solution set that addresses key security challenges. I am eager to lend my expertise scaling fiscal operations across public and private organizations to help BitSight grow."

In the role of CMO, Roxe will tap his more than two decades of experience in cloud product and marketing leadership in IT and cybersecurity to drive strategy and execution across all of BitSight's marketing functions and teams. Prior to athenahealth, Roxe served as Senior Director of Product Marketing at Rapid 7. He holds an MBA degree from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BE in Computer Science from Princeton University.

"BitSight is the only company positioned to transform the way that all organizations – from businesses and investors to governments and insurers – measure and manage cyber risk to protect and secure our future," Roxe said. "I look forward to contributing to the BitSight story as it enters a new phase of accelerated growth."

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings and was honored as a 2020 Most Innovative Company by Fast Company. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

