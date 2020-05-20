BitSight Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

BOSTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management (VRM) Tools. The Customers' Choice distinction is based on verified customer reviews of the BitSight Security Ratings platform. BitSight is the only Security Ratings Service to earn this distinction, and is one of only two companies to be honored.

Companies are facing unprecedented challenges in managing risks to their third-party ecosystem, and the massive shift to remote work has only expanded the attack surface. According to Gartner, delays in vendor onboarding have become one of the largest obstacles to digital transformation and business growth . BitSight helps organizations rapidly assess and continuously measure and monitor the security performance of third parties.

"In these trying times, security and risk professionals turn to their peers for advice and recommendations on managing cyber risk," said Steve Harvey, CEO of BitSight. "We are honored that so many of our customers shared their positive experiences with BitSight. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to delivering the most innovative products to our customers and to partnering with them on their journey to measurably reduce risk and achieve greater operational efficiency for their organizations."

Some of the comments shared by users include:

"BitSight Security Ratings Platform delivers a world class 3rd Party Risk Tool," Vendor Management Program Head in the Finance Industry https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/it-vendor-risk-management/vendor/bitsight/product/bitsight-security-ratings/review/view/970184

"Security reporting that is understood by all constituents, even the Board," Chief Risk and Compliance Officer in the Healthcare Industry https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/it-vendor-risk-management/vendor/bitsight/product/bitsight-security-ratings/review/view/933391

"Excellent implementation of a great product," Corporate Information Security Officer, Energy and Utilities https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/it-vendor-risk-management/vendor/bitsight/product/bitsight-security-ratings/review/view/963849

"A great platform for gaining insight into the security posture of vendors," Network Security Specialist, Healthcare https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/it-vendor-risk-management/vendor/bitsight/product/bitsight-security-ratings/review/view/793999

To learn more about what BitSight customers have to say about its solutions, please visit here .

BitSight will host a virtual "Third-Party Risk Xperience" on June 23, 2020, featuring interactive discussions led by industry experts on how organizations can reduce risk and operate their third-party risk management programs more efficiently. To attend the event, sign up by visiting: https://bitsightxperience.splashthat.com/ .

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About BitSight

BitSight transforms how organizations manage cyber risk. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and assess aggregate risk. With over 2,100 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. For more information, please visit www.bitsight.com , read our blog or follow @BitSight on Twitter.

