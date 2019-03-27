BitTorrent Begins User Testing on Live Streaming Service

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitTorrent, a leader in peer-to-peer technology, today began offering early access to its new BitTorrent Live streaming service, which lets consumers create live content and connect on mobile devices to people who share common interests.

BitTorrent Live will provide a social media platform for people to express their creativity and connect with others around the world through live video. The service will allow for continuous live streaming anywhere users can get internet access.

"Imagine chatting with your favorite athlete, becoming immersed in a music festival, or meeting new friends to share your passions - all by simply firing up the BitTorrent Live app," said Justin Sun, CEO of BitTorrent. "Our strong foundation of decentralized technology will allow us to fulfill our vision of a boundary-free internet while being at the forefront of a new content experience."

Users initially will be able to search for subjects that interest them, and then engage directly with the broadcasters to give instantaneous feedback and likes. In the coming months, BitTorrent Live also will incorporate blockchain technology that returns privacy and ownership to users while also enabling cryptocurrency to be used as a new payment option.

BitTorrent Live will be rolled out globally in phases. It will be available for beta testing download in Q2 2019. People interested in enrolling in the early beta program can sign up at https://www.bittorrent.com/live.

About BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded with a leading peer-to-peer sharing technology standard in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is a consumer software company based in San Francisco. Its protocol is the largest decentralized P2P network in the world, driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

Its flagship desktop and mobile products, BitTorrent and µTorrent, enable users to send large files over the internet, connecting legitimate third-party content providers with users. With over 100 million active users, BitTorrent products have been installed on over 1 billion devices in over 138 countries worldwide.

About TRON

Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON and its subsidiary BitTorrent give users direct access to applications, content and media by combining best-in-class blockchain approaches with innovations in peer-to-peer sharing and other technologies. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers public blockchain support of high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps) in the TRON ecosystem, with average daily transactions of more than 3 million. The July 2018 acquisition of BitTorrent further cemented TRON's leadership in pursuing a decentralized ecosystem.

