BitTorrent (BTT) now Accepted as Payment for NordVPN Products

"BitTorrent Speed and BTT soon will enhance our popular Windows-based µTorrent Classic client, creating a vibrant BitTorrent ecosystem," said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. "The feature will allow over 100 million users to earn BTT, which can be spent as digital currency for many online products and services. We are proud to be working with providers in the privacy and security industry to accept BTT, and more exciting announcements are coming."

To purchase NordVPN using BTT or TRX, please visit https://join.nordvpn.com/order , select a plan, then select Crypto Currencies from the payment methods.

About NordVPN

NordVPN was born in 2012 when four childhood friends came together to build technology that could liberate the internet. The feeling that the internet was losing its main purpose led to a search of possible solutions on how to overcome all the restrictions. After setting up the first VPN server and sharing the prototype among friends, the creators were encouraged to continue their work. That's how NordVPN was born, now serving more than 8 million people worldwide.

Now, NordVPN is one of the most trusted privacy and security service providers in the world, maintaining its strongly held values and well thought-out features.

About TRON and BitTorrent, Inc.

Founded in 2004, BitTorrent, Inc. is the largest decentralized peer-to-peer network in the world, with over 100 million active users driving 22% of upstream and 3% of downstream traffic globally.

TRON is dedicated to creating a boundary-free internet that inspires innovation across industries. TRON, one of the largest blockchain protocols, offers high throughput, high scalability, and high availability for all Decentralized Applications (DApps). The ecosystem is governed by Super Representatives and the community.

