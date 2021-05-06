Bitwise Appoints Ankur Gupta as CEO of Bitwise Inc.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Inc. , a Chicago based technology consulting and services company, today appointed Ankur Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer. Bitwise founders Hema Sakhardande, Seema Desai, Salil Sakhardande and Neelesh Desai step aside from running day-to-day operations after leading Bitwise through 25 years of continuous growth and will continue to be on the board of directors, becoming advisors to the new leadership.

Since joining Bitwise in 2016, Gupta has been Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing - leading the company to its largest year-over-year growth. Prior to that, Gupta was founder and CEO of MetaScale – a big data company of Sears Holdings Corporation. During his tenure at Sears Holdings Corporation, Gupta worked as in-house entrepreneur and built sellable companies by productizing and monetizing existing capabilities. In addition to MetaScale, Gupta was a member of the founding team at Innovel Solutions to productize and sell Sears Logistics Services, which was subsequently acquired by Costco.

"Bitwise has developed a reputation as being a highly respected, client-centric consulting and services partner for our customers, and we believe Ankur is the right leader to drive our next phase of growth," said Hema Sakhardande.

"Working with Ankur in his role as EVP of Sales and Marketing over the past five years has given myself and fellow co-founders confidence in his ability to espouse the core values that we sought to instill in our company since we started 25 years ago while bringing a fresh go-to-market vision to our future," said Salil Sakhardande.

In a related leadership change, Bitwise India, the offshore delivery arm of Bitwise Inc., appoints Dhwanit Malani as its CEO to lead operations in India. Dhwanit has been with Bitwise India for over two decades leading various key initiatives across all functions.

"In today's uncertain period of unprecedented and accelerating change, while providing the top-notch service, we also need to take care of our most important assets - Bitwisers - our employees," said Seema Desai.

"We feel that by making these leadership changes and appointing Ankur and Dhwanit to key leadership positions, we are reiterating our commitment to our internal stakeholders that we are forward-thinking in our mission to be their trusted partners in their long-term career goals, just as we are committed to growing Bitwise," said Neelesh Desai.

"Bitwise is built on a strong foundation of always putting its customers and employees first – I am excited about the opportunity to closely working with all our stakeholders," said Ankur Gupta. "There is a massive market shift to adopting cloud technologies and focusing on digital transformation. We are poised to provide a world-class modernization experience to our customers through our high-end engineering capabilities and leading cloud solutions for data migration and ETL conversion, among many others."

