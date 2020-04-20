Bitwise Industries and Kapor Center Launch OnwardUS.org, a Platform Connecting Americans Affected by COVID-19 to Resources

FRESNO, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bitwise Industries ( www.bitwiseindustries.com ) and the Kapor Center , launched the online resource for Americans impacted by COVID-19, OnwardUS . Following the launch of OnwardCA in California, Colorado has launched the Onward platforms in its state, with at least 25 additional states expected to launch in the coming weeks. As states continue to look for ways to give displaced workers a single, easy to use resource for connecting with valuable resources, the Onward platform represents a turnkey solution.

"As we work to ensure the health and safety of Coloradans during these unprecedented times, it's critical that we also help the economy recover. OnwardCO is a key tool in that effort," said Colorado Governor, Jared Polis. "Colorado is proud to be part of the OnwardUS coalition, an example of the power of public private partnership."

The new platform, powered by Shift3 Technologies , Salesforce, and Mastercard is a one-stop resource providing support to Americans impacted by job loss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Displaced workers looking for help can:

Get connected to emergency resources, like food, shelter, childcare, and money

Get connected to training programs to upskill for a new career

Get matched to jobs

"After the incredible response to OnwardCA.org , we realized this resource was desperately needed in many other communities," remarked Freada Kapor Klein, Co Chair, Kapor Center. "This website was created out of necessity, by software developers from communities most impacted by this crisis, who are often overlooked by the technology industry and it is now serving our country in its time of need. Innovation that addresses real problems is exactly what will move our country forward together."

The website brings together all of the resources, organizations and direction needed to navigate life during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The coalition of public and private sector organizations that came together to make OnwardUS possible include: Zoma Foundation, Schmidt Futures, Twilio, Google, Indeed, Facebook and LinkedIn.

"When you consider how many governors, mayors, cities, non-profits, CEOs and developers have come together to create something at the scale of OnwardUS, it's awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished," said Jake Soberal, CEO and Co-Founder, Bitwise Industries. "I'd especially like to acknowledge the technologists that built the Onward platform at Shift3. They rose to the occasion and worked tirelessly to create something to support every American worker in need of resources during this crisis."

"As the nation faces staggering challenges, the private sector has a vital role to play in helping Americans achieve financial security by bringing its technology to the table through partnerships like OnwardUS," commented Michael Froman, Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth, Mastercard. "Through OnwardUS, we look forward to creating more resilient societies and helping people make the transition back to work."

If your organization is interested in contributing funding, technology, reach, or if you'd like to bring Onward to your state, please email [email protected] or visit www.onwardus.org.

About the Kapor Center

The Kapor (pronounced KAY-por) Center actively works to make the technology ecosystem and entrepreneurship more diverse and inclusive. Specifically, we are focused on positive social impacts for communities that have historically been on the periphery of access to opportunity, participation and influence in the United States. www.kaporcenter.org

About Bitwise Industries

Bitwise Industries is using an ecosystem solution to fix the way the world sources tech talent. Its ecosystem operates in three parts: (1) Workforce, (2) Industry and (3) Infrastructure.

Workforce is branded as Geekwise Academy , a coding bootcamp that removes the hurdles that block individuals living in poverty from entering the technology industry (i.e., transportation, childcare, counseling, food security, mental health services, etc.).

, a coding bootcamp that removes the hurdles that block individuals living in poverty from entering the technology industry (i.e., transportation, childcare, counseling, food security, mental health services, etc.). Industry is branded as Shift3 Technologies , an enterprise software consulting firm composed almost exclusively of Geekwise Academy graduates. Shift3 serves as proof positive that you can build world-class tech teams of non-traditional talent.

, an enterprise software consulting firm composed almost exclusively of Geekwise Academy graduates. Shift3 serves as proof positive that you can build world-class tech teams of non-traditional talent. Infrastructure takes the form of a real estate business in which Bitwise partners with real estate developers to change blighted locations into technology hubs.

This ecosystem combines to lift cities while opening new, and deep tech talent pipelines to the world. Bitwise was founded in Fresno, CA, in 2013 and has since expanded to Bakersfield, CA, and Merced, CA. www.bitwiseindustries.com

