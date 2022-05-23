Bivalvia Market Size to Increase by USD 15.36 Billion from 2021 to 2026| Technavio

The increase in the aging population is driving the Bivalvia market. Senior citizens are more prone to digestive disorders due to their low immunity levels. Hence, they prefer Bivalvia and other seafood as they are easy to digest compared to meat and poultry. The senior citizens constitute a significant portion of the population in the developed world and prefer Bivalvia to other meat products to include protein in their daily diet.

Bivalvia Market: Key Trends

The innovation in packaging is expected to positively impact the Bivalvia market during the forecast period. Vendors are introducing new Bivalvia products in innovative packaging to maintain their freshness until they reach customers' doorsteps. Vendors Companies such as Qualimer have introduced Seafresh Pack, a vacuum-packing concept in which the mussels are kept in pure saltwater for the retention of all moisture and protein. The mussels stay fresh longer and retain their natural salty flavor. With the increase in urbanization, convenience is gaining importance among customers, especially among millennials that increasingly consume RTE foods.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Blue Harvest Fisheries LLC

Camanchaca SA

Dongwon Group

Pacific Seafood Group

FCF Fishery Co. Ltd.

Future SeaFoods Inc.

Glenmar Shellfish Ltd.

Gortons Inc.

High Liner Foods Inc.

Joe Pattis Seafood Co.

Ocean Choice International

PEI Mussel King

Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc.

Thai Union Group PCL

The Great Little Harbour Seafood Co.

Product Insights and News

The Bivalvia market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Camanchaca.cl, a leading vendor, offers food products such as spicy mussels and mussels in tomato soup. Another vendor, Pacificseafood.com, provides Bumble Bee whole oysters products.

Bivalvia Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 15.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blue Harvest Fisheries LLC, Camanchaca SA, Dongwon Group, Pacific Seafood Group, FCF Fishery Co. Ltd., Future SeaFoods Inc., Glenmar Shellfish Ltd., Gortons Inc., High Liner Foods Inc., Joe Pattis Seafood Co., Ocean Choice International, PEI Mussel King, Taylor Shellfish Farms Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, and The Great Little Harbour Seafood Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

APAC's Contribution to Bivalvia Market

The expanding population base is expected to facilitate the Bivalvia market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 63% of market growth as countries such as China and Japan are the key markets for Bivalvia. Market growth in APAC is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

The Bivalvia market is divided by products into oysters segment, scallops segment, mussels, and others segment. The oyster segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for oysters among consumers and the availability of various variants and unique health-promoting benefits.

Pandemic Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in December spread from a wet market in Wuhan province in China and negatively impacted the Bivalvia market. However, as the number of COVID-19 cases declined in 2021 due to increasing vaccination rates, the governments removed lockdowns and trade restrictions.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Bivalvia market vendors

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Detailed information on factors that will drive Bivalvia market growth during the next five years

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Bivalvia industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

