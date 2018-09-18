BizBash Magazine Returns To Print With Debut Of Augmented Reality-Enhanced Content And Top 500 Event Professionals

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BizBash Media—North America's No. 1 source of ideas, news, and resources for event and meeting professionals—released its 2018 Holiday/Fall Venues Issue. The newly relaunched print and digital magazine brings editorial features and advertising to life through an app-based augmented reality program.

"Our new print issue brings to life a trend we have seen in the event industry over the past few years—people are craving offline, in-person, real life experiences. Merging AR and print magazines is the perfect use case," said David Adler, BizBash C.E.O. and founder. "In an online world where distraction is turning the experience into a chaotic mess, the tranquility of the magazine experience could be the way to have more impact than ever."

The issue introduces another new feature: the Top 500 Most Influential Event Professionals in North America. The BizBash 500 includes game-changers in all sectors of live experiences, including associations, festivals, conferences, trade shows, fund-raisers, DMCs, and more. Inaugural honorees include Erica Boeke of Condé Nast, Jean-Francois Bouchard of Sid Lee, Preston Bailey of Preston Bailey Designs, Cheryl Cecchetto of Sequoia Productions, Bentley Meeker of Bentley Meeker Lighting and Staging, Ron Ben-Israel of Ron Ben-Israel Cakes, Jennifer Yu of Apple, and other industry innovators.

Planners will also find inspiration in the 2018 Holiday Party Guide. This ultimate guide to the holidays encourages thinking differently this year with ideas for three types of parties: wellness-focused, a charitable theme, and a destination bash. Plus, gift guides, tips on managing guest behavior, and a thorough checklist for serving alcohol at events.

The returning print issue also features easy and affordable augmented reality solutions for events; a strategy session inside the trends of Instagram-centric brand popups/museum; exclusive event reports on the World Cup, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, C2MTL; and experiences from brands including Spotify, Joann, the Dodo, PopSugar, FX, HBO, Google, and Grey Goose.

The 2018 edition of BizBash magazine will be distributed in print to 20,000 top planners, as well as thousands of planners digitally, who contribute to events in the major markets of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Miami/South Florida, Toronto, and beyond.

Grab your copy of BizBash magazine at www.bizbash.com/fall2018 , and download the BizBash AR app in iTunes or Google Play to enhance your viewing experience.

