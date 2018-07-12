BizBash To Launch City Columns For Local Event Communities

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, announced today that the company is introducing a new column that will focus on the power of local event communities in major markets. This past week, This Week In Los Angeles made its debut as the first market to roll out. Next will be Toronto.

Each special column will be curated by local editors and reporters who are constantly out at events in the market and talking to event organizers, marketers, and planners and suppliers searching for news. Columns will feature what an event pro needs to know in a market, including upcoming major events, trends, venue buzz, and moves and milestones. To report news in Los Angeles, contact West Coast bureau chief Claire Hoffman at choffman@bizbash.com, or to find out more information about sponsorship of a column, contact John Marte, VP West Coast at jmarte@bizbash.com. For Toronto, contact Vincent Murphy at vmurphy@bizbash.com.

According to Adler, "What makes us different from all the other event industry reporting is that we are hyper local and only serve the most important North American event and meeting markets. We strive to be experts in our core markets that include New York, Los Angeles/Southern California, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Washington, D.C., South Florida/Miami, Las Vegas, and Boston, and coming soon, BizBash will be adding more coverage to markets including Atlanta, Montreal, Vancouver, New Orleans, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, and Philadelphia."

The "This Week in" series complements BizBash's other globally recognized franchised coverage and resources that include 10 Best Ideas of the Week,Top 100 Events Series, Top Event Designers, Event Reports, Top 500 People in Events, Search for Ideas and Venue and Supplier Directories.

