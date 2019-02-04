BizClik Media Announces Publication of February Edition of Business Chief USA

NORWICH, England, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Business Chief USA.

This month's publication focuses on the power of technological transformation and the importance of using new technologies to empower the human element.

Business Chief interviews Andrew Schaap, chief executive officer of Aligned Energy to explore the importance of remaining adaptable, scalable and sustainable in a technologically evolving industry. Schaap discusses the ways in which Aligned Energy's intelligent infrastructure allows the company to deliver data centers as a utility. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, Aligned Energy's data center solutions offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line.

Business Chief also talks with Adrian Ezra, CEO of JamieAi, who says: "I've always thought that recruitment as an industry, or human capital as an industry, was ripe for some sort of disruption."

The interview with Ezra features his passion project company, which is combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology combined with deep human knowledge of the recruitment space to revolutionize an industry in need of disruption.

The February edition also explores the ways in which artificial intelligence is driving digital disruption in the adult online education space. Editor in Chief Harry Menear also speaks with Dr. Karen Srba, Vice President of Academic and Instructional Learning at American Public University System, about her use of interactive learning tools and an adaptive digital learning platform to offer a pioneering e-learning experience.

This month's City Focus examines Washington, DC, which is emerging as the United States' most diverse and inclusive startup environment. The magazine also ranks the Top 10 tallest buildings in the country.

Read the Issue here.

