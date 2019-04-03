BizClik Media Announces Publication of the April Issue of Business Chief Asia

NORWICH, England, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the April issue of Business Chief Asia, which can be read here.

HGC Global Communications, one of Hong Kong's top telecommunications firms with a significant international presence, is committed to deploying disruptive technologies to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving industry. Business Chief caught up with Chief Digital Officer, Jacqueline Teo, to discuss the firm's ambitious transition into a new digital era and how its operations are always driven with a focus on the customer. "I look at technology as a means that will provide a positive experience to the user, and having an understanding of the importance of that return of investment allows me to think differently," says Teo, discussing her strategy in this month's cover story.

Leading sugar manufacturer AB Sugar, which has significant operations in China, is harnessing digital technology to drive increased sustainability across its global supply chain and own internal operations. Business Chief spoke with Katharine Teague, Head of Advocacy at the firm, to find out more about the company's success in positively impacting communities across its supply chain whilst simultaneously mitigating water usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

The city-state of Singapore is both the subject of this month's City Focus and number one in the rundown of Asia's top ten smart cities, which takes an in-depth look at the most digitally progressive cities in the region.

