BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the April Issue of the Canada Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, England, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media , the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of the Canada edition of Business Chief .

Featured on this month's cover is Finning International: the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, which has been delivering unrivalled service for more than 80 years. Chief Information Security Officer Suzie Smibert has been leading the company's cybersecurity transformation, as it looks towards its long-term vision and digital strategy.

Meanwhile, businesses are looking to become increasingly agile and unlock further value. This month, Gigabit Editor Laura Mullan interviews Jamie McDougall, Vice President, Business Intelligence & Analytics at Gore Mutual Insurance, to find out how the business has created a business intelligence (BI) and advanced analytics entity in order to remain the best in class.

From traditional banking services to innovative procure-to-pay solutions, we find out how BirchStreet Systems is also set to expand its service offerings, and gain key insight into how the procurement function is playing a lead role at world-renowned entertainment company, Cirque du Soleil. Additionally, Chief Procurement Officer at freight transportation firm GEODIS, Phillipe Mahler, discusses how the company is embracing technology to accelerate its logistics operations.

This month's City Focus takes a look at Hamilton, Ontario, a city with a proud history of industry, and at local resident Doug Putman, who is being hailed as the savior of another historic industry: vinyl.

The issue can be read here.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Media Contact:

Harry Menear

Tel: +44(0)1603-217-576

Email: harry.menear@bizclik.com

SOURCE BizClik Media