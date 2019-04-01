BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the April Issue of the USA Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, England, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media , the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of the USA edition of Business Chief . This month's magazine explores the digital transformation stories of some of the United States' leading companies.

This month's cover story features Kevin Dalton, Senior Vice President of Construction and Critical Facilities Engineering and Design at RagingWire Data Centers, a global data center platform catering to hyperscale customers.

"The new data centers have to be super reliable and scalable, but the one big consideration for hyperscalers is speed to market. Demand is so intense that these customers can't meet it with their own resources, which is why they are reaching out to organizations like RagingWire," Dalton Says. Read the full piece for his insights into building data centers bigger, smarter and faster.

"The past few years at Vodafone have been some of the most exciting, challenging, and rewarding years of my career and I don't see it slowing down any time soon," says Andrew Morawski, President and Country Chairman of Vodafone Americas. Morawski talks with Business Chief about the dawn of the 5G era and its consequences for Industry 4.0, IoT and communications.

This month we're also talking business with T-Mobile, SAP, WestGUARD Insurance Company, Plymouth Rock Assurance, Glidewell Dental, SGK, Geodis and the WERC Association.

Also included in this month's issue is the City Focus, which explores Chicago's proud manufacturing history and the ways in which the city's private and public sectors are working to ensure it thrives, and the Top 10, which this month breaks down the United States' leading franchises.

Read the issue here.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

