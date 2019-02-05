BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the February Issue of the Europe Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, England, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BizClik Media, the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, had published its latest issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief.

The February edition of the magazine addresses digital transformations within the telecommunications, hospitality, and electric vehicle sectors.

For this month's cover feature, Liberty Global's Vice President of Consumer Solutions and Digital Transformation, Duncan Macdonald, discusses the implementation of artificial intelligence within operations.

Sophie Chapman talks to Erik Fairbairn, CEO of Pod Point, to understand the future of the electric vehicle industry and charging technologies.

AMAN's Archie Natividad, Director of IT, spoke to Business Chief's Sean Galea-Pace, revealing how technology is transforming the way companies operate and conduct their business.

Catherine Sturman discovers how Collins Aerospace has made acquisitions to propel the business to new heights.

Business Chief explores how INEA, the supplier of telecommunications services to Poland, is utilising technology amid digital transformation in the industry.

Digital Transformation Officer for EMEA North at SAP, Jesper Schleimann, talks to Dale Benton about the firm's partnership with Intel.

This month's city focus looks at Switzerland's Zurich. Known as the world's financial hub, Business Chief explores what else the city of gnomes has to offer.

Business Chief reveals the top 10 tallest skyscrapers on the continent. Spanning from Moscow to London, the building's heights range from 867ft to 1,516ft.

The issue can be read here.

