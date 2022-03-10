BizClik Media Group launches 11 new magazine issues for March 2022

NORWICH, England, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the March editions of ten of its popular business-to-business titles, and its first edition of new lifestyle magazine March8.

New digital issues of Technology Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Healthcare Digital Magazine, Sustainability Magazine, Supply Chain Digital Magazine, Procurement Magazine, Mining Digital Magazine, InsurTech Digital Magazine, Cyber Magazine, Mobile Magazine, and March8 Magazine, are now available to read for free on each publication's website.

Technology Magazine features an extensive lead interview with Deepika Rayala of Yext, about how the company is strengthening the backbone of internet search. It also contains exciting features with companies such as NTT Data, Milestone Technologies, Tealbook, T-Mobile and Spark Compass.

Also from our technology portfolio of magazines, Cyber Magazine features profiles from the likes of Glovo, Varian Medical Systems, and Randstad.

FinTech Magazine, which releases monthly, features lead interviews with Bryan Toft, Chief Revenue Officer, Sunrise Banks, and Wole Coaxum, Chief Executive Officer, MoCaFi, as well as profiles of Medallia, Covea Insurance, Beazley, and Ibott. Bi-monthly InsurTech Digital contains features from the likes of Covea Insurance, Beazley, Virtusa, Ibott, Ticker, and BioPlus Specialty Services.

BMG's other monthly publications Sustainability and Supply Chain Digital also contain a whole host of fascinating interviews and features. This issue of Sustainability includes an interview with Rob Mckeran of Schneider Electric, as well as thoughts from leaders at Delivery Hero, PETRONAS, Wyoming Hyperscale, and NTT Global Data Centres EMEA.

Supply Chain Digital contains profiles on T-Mobile, Ikano Bank. BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, UST Global and more, while sister publication Procurement Magazine includes thoughts from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Lyft and Visa.

Meanwhile, our February edition of Healthcare Global features exciting profiles from the likes of Sheba - Tel HaShomer Hospital, Assuta, and BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. The latest issue of Mining Digital contains exclusive interviews with Rod Staffy, Lawrence Rossouw, Stephen Lautens and Scott Levy. Mobile Magazine meanwhile includes thoughts from executives at T-Mobile, Liberty Global, Vodafone and Telenet.

Last but not least, March8 launches with an exclusive interview with T-Moblie's Stephanie Owen, along with a whole host of interviews, features and guides, discussing a range of key topics such as burnout and gender parity.

