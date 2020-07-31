BizClik Media Group launches Data Centre Magazine, adding to growing digital media portfolio

NORWICH, England, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizclik Media Group, announced today the global launch of Mobile World Magazine.

As part of the strategic growth of BizClik Media Group's Digital Content and publishing portfolio, the company has launched Data Centre Magazine as the Digital Community for the global Big Data and Cloud industry. Data Centre Magazine will discuss Smart Information Technology, Automation, Critical Environments, Data Centres and Networking as well as AI at an executive level.

The brand will deliver thought leadership, news, interviews, digital magazine, video and podcast content to Data executives globally along with hosting the latest and most informative whitepapers, webinars and more to the sector.

As the fourteenth addition to the digital media company's growing portfolio, Data Centre Magazine promises to disrupt the B2B digital content space and become a leading platform within the Big Data and Cloud Industry.

Follow Data Centre Magazine HERE

Read the Launch edition of Data Centre Magazine HERE .

Contact:

Shirin Sadr

[email protected]

+442080542069

About Bizclik Media Group

https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

SOURCE BizClik Media