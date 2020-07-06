BizClik Media Group Launches InsurTech Digital, Adding to Growing Digital Media Portfolio

NORWICH, England, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizclik Media Group, announced today the global launch of InsurTech Digital.

As part of the strategic growth of BizClik Media Group's Digital Content and publishing portfolio, the company has launched InsurTech Digital as the Digital Community for the global Insurance Technology industry. InsurTech Digital Magazine will discuss insurance technology, regtech, life & pensions, digital strategy as well as AI at an executive level.

The brand will deliver thought leadership, news, interviews, digital magazine, video and podcast content to Insurance executives globally along with hosting the latest and most informative whitepapers, webinars and more to the sector.

As the thirteenth addition to the digital media company's growing portfolio, InsurTech Digital promises to disrupt the B2B digital content space and become a leading platform within the Insurance Technology industry.

About Bizclik Media Group

https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

