Bizclik Media Group Launches November Issue of Mobile World Magazine

NORWICH, England, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizclik Media Group announced today the global launch of the latest issue of Mobile World Magazine .

The November issue - which is now available as a full-colour digital publication on the Mobile World Magazine website - focuses on the future of connectivity. This month, through a series of in-depth stories featuring interviews with some of the leading figures in the telecommunications industry, Mobile World Magazine is exploring how the convergence of 5G, the IoT and artificial intelligence is impacting the ways in which we live and work in the modern world.

The issue also features exclusive interviews with industry thought leaders from Liberty GLobal, Cheetah Digital , 9Mobile and more. Julie Fedele, VP of Emerging Business Activation at Liberty Global, discusses opening new markets, forging new venture partnerships and guiding emerging business.

5G, IoT and AI all have the potential to radically transform modern society. Together, however, these three technologies have the potential to do so much more. Mobile World's lead story this month takes a look at intelligent connectivity, and the industries that stand to gain the most from this convergence.

Mobile World editor, Harry Menear, also sits down with Julian Gorman, Head of APAC at the GSMA, about how the organisation is helping guide Asia's telecom industry towards a more connected future.

Connectivity is having a radical influence on the automotive space as well. This month's edition features a series of interviews with IoT and automotive industry experts, who discuss why auto makers need to stop thinking like Ford and start thinking like Samsung.

As always, Mobile Magazine is bringing you a ranked top 10 list - this month taking a look at the leading telecom industry CEOs.

Lastly, Mobile World is taking a deep dive into the ways in which intelligent connectivity is transforming our cities. However, while IoT and 5G are making our cities smarter and safer for the privileged, the smart city revolution risks leaving marginalised and rural communities even further behind.

All this and more is available throughout this bi-monthly digital magazine.

Read the November Issue HERE

Follow Mobile World Magazine HERE

Watch the Mobile World Magazine Promo Video HERE

