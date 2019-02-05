NORWICH, England, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has launched the February issue of Business Chief Asia.

Generali has become one of the world's largest insurance providers, with clients in over 160 countries. Laura Mullan caught up with Hayden Seach, Head of Global Corporate & Commercial Asia at Generali, to discuss the firm's exciting customer-centric digital transformation. "We position ourselves as a company that responds to customers' needs, rather than selling them an insurance policy or a product," Seach says. "At Generali, our focus is on being agile, flexible and adaptable so we can meet the needs of our clients". Discussing Generali's four key digital transformation tools – data consolidation, business enablement, customer service and business management – Seach offers an excellent insight from the heart of the process.

For this month's Leadership piece, Marcus Lawrence speaks with Delphix's General Manager and Vice President of Sales in APJ, Richard Gerdis, about the firm's successful expansion strategy across the APAC region, and how digital transformation is combined with a focus on clients and strategic partnerships to expand Delphix's reach. "So many people are seeking out Delphix and looking for opportunities to work with us, and I guess the reason being is we have a great product and we have very vocal customers that are continuing to talk about Delphix," Gerdis explains.

For this month's City Focus, Harry Menear explores the South Korean capital of Seoul, a booming tech hub in Southeast Asia and home to an array of disruptive technology firms. For this month's Top 10, we rank the tallest buildings in the region.

Don't forget to check out our in-depth company profiles for AXA Singapore, Marsh, Essilor, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bupa Australia and New Zealand, Airservices Australia, University of Technology, Sydney,

The February issue of Business Chief Asia can be read here.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

www.businesschief.com

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

www.bizclikmedia.com

Media Contact:

Marcus Lawrence

marcus.lawrence@bizclikmedia.com

+44-(0)-1603-215-072

SOURCE BizClik Media