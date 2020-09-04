BizCom Associates Named A Top Franchise Supplier By Entrepreneur Magazine

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizCom Associates , an award-winning Dallas-Fort Worth PR and marketing communications agency, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's third annual list of Top Franchise Suppliers. The list recognizes top companies that provide services and support to franchisors and franchisees in ten categories.

"Now more than ever franchisors and franchisees need service providers they can rely on to help them build and run their businesses as efficiently as possible," said Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer. "We at Entrepreneur are proud to help by presenting this list of the most trusted suppliers in the industry."

To determine the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 700 franchisors to find out which service providers they and their franchisees use, and what their satisfaction is with the quality, cost, and value of those suppliers' services. Top suppliers were recognized in the following categories: accounting, banking/financing, franchise broker/referral networks, franchise consulting/development, legal services, marketing, merchant services, other technology services, public relations, and real estate services.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized, but more importantly we appreciate the support of our clients, some of whom have been our partners for well over a decade," said BizCom Co-Founder and CEO Scott White. "Taking care of our clients has always been our primary focus, and that commitment has been reinforced during this pandemic when everyone on the BizCom team stepped up to do whatever was necessary to help our clients."

Complete rankings are available at entrepreneur.com/franchise/top-franchise-suppliers . The list can also be seen in the September 2020 issue of Entrepreneur.

ABOUT BIZCOM ASSOCIATES

Established in 1999, BizCom Associates specializes in helping international business leaders, entrepreneurs and franchise companies promote their products and services around the world. For the past 20 years, BizCom has been named one the nation's Top Independent PR Agencies by industry trade publication O'Dwyers. The agency is ranked as a Top Franchise Supplier for 2020 by Entrepreneur magazine. BizCom's clients include such high profile brands as Neighborly, Edible Arrangements, Gold's Gym, Restoration 1, bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, 9Round, Best Life Brands, School of Rock, New Method Wellness and others.

