BizEquity Launches Franklin the First Advisor Based AI Enabled Lead Service

WAYNE, Pennsylvania, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, the world's leading online provider of business valuation big data, created Franklin. Franklin is BizEquity's new patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) engine and lead service.

According to an FPA/CNBC report, 78% of business owners expect to fund their retirement through the sale of their business. However, reports from IBISWorld on "Business Valuation Firms in the US" show that 98% of business owners don't know the value of their company, often due to the time and cost restraints that are associated with the process. This stark contrast highlights the need for proper valuation techniques for this key asset of business owners. When business owners are provided this knowledge, they are able to make better financial decisions, improve their performance on all fronts, and ensure they optimize their exit values.

With Franklin, BizEquity is launching a new powerful lead generation and intelligent routing service to prospect and engage with business owners through business valuation knowledge exchange. Leveraging a database that has over 40 million businesses and over 55 million contact records, BizEquity has built one of the largest B2B prospecting databases in financial services. Franklin will leverage this data to partner with some of the largest media companies in the world to connect advisors to business owners that need valuation guidance.

Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Source Media and advisor to BizEquity stated:

"Franklin is another brilliant example of leveraging AI to achieve positive outcomes. Because business owners often lack a credible value for their most important assets, they can miss out on opportunities and services around financial planning, accounting, succession, and retirement. Franklin intelligently links these business owners to the right advisory services that are positioned and trained to properly assist them."

Michael M. Carter, Founder & CEO of BizEquity, said:

"Franklin our new AI enabled lead engine and service will help advisors best suited for business owner needs that are looking to better understand their net worth and how to plan for tomorrow. It has been estimated that business owner wealth is expected to reach $12 trillion dollars that will transfer in the next ten years. That wealth is in jeopardy unless they connect to advisors that can help them maximize their exit value and plan for tomorrow."

Mark Dorman, President of Legacy Advisors, commented:

"I have worked with BizEquity for over three years now and they continue to innovate and help my practice grow. Some of our largest new relationships came from using their tool and service. Franklin will accelerate their market leadership even further in the business valuation and prospecting space."

Amir Tahvildaran Chief Technology Officer of BizEquity stated:

"We are proud to announce the first version of Franklin today, the first dynamically provisioned business owner to advisor network. We leveraged our powerful AWS infrastructure and learnings across the 40 million businesses we track to create a powerful new experience for business owners and the advisors that serve them."

BizEquity

BizEquity is the world's leading provider of business valuation knowledge and big data. BizEquity has valued over 33 million private businesses and distributes its patented cloud-based service through thousands of financial advisors to help better inform small businesses of their lending; insurance; and wealth management needs and potential. BizEquity is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania but has offices around the world in key markets such as London; Singapore; and Delhi.

Some noteworthy accomplishments for the company include BizEquity's CEO Michael M. Carter being named one of the top 100 leaders in Global Fintech; BizEquity being named one of the top 360 private companies by Entrepreneur Media; and BizEquity winning the FinTech growth and innovation award from Bank Director.

For more information, please visit: www.bizequity.com

