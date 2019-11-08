Bizerba Finalizes Planned Management Change

Mr. Slykhuis will hand the reins over to Aaron Garry, the current CEO for Bizerba USA. Mr. Garry has been with Bizerba for 9 years and was appointed CEO for Bizerba USA in February 2018. Mr. Slykhuis vetted Aaron Garry while closely working with him and has seen him take Bizerba USA to impressive accomplishments. Under his leadership Bizerba has grown steadily and Robert is fully confident in Aaron's abilities as the new CEO of Bizerba North America. "I am humbled and honored to accept this new responsibility running the North American Region for Bizerba. This is a very special company to me, and our people and solutions are viewed as the gold standard all over the globe. Robert Slykhuis has not only been a mentor, but he has been the driving force behind our tremendous growth the past 10 years. I look forward to continuing the upward trajectory that he facilitated in North America."

Mr. Garry started with the company as Director of Labels and Consumables, and quickly became Vice President for the Industrial Division, ultimately becoming CEO & President for Bizerba USA. "I have full confidence that Aaron Garry will carry through with the impressive successes and steady growth the company has experienced over the years," said Robert Slykhuis.

Robert Slykhuis will be staying on as an advisor for one more year to help ease the transition and provide support to Aaron Garry as he leads Bizerba North America on its continued strong growth path.

