BizFed, Optimum Seismic to Host Workshop on Risks of Earthquakes on Small Businesses

What: Risks of Earthquakes to Small Business

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 8

Where: Cal State Northridge, Delmar T. Oviatt Library, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330

91330 RSVP call 323-OPTIMUM

"Resiliency is so important to the Los Angeles economy and to California economy. We know an earthquake is coming -it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," said BizFed COO, Elizabeth Shapiro. "We are so proud to partner with Optimum Seismic to deliver this important education to business leaders of from across LA. Building resiliency in our community is not just about safety - it is smart, responsible, and good business."

"There has been a lot of interest in being good to the environment, in green design that has had a low impact on the environment sustainability; but, sustainability is really about the environment having a low impact on us as well and that is resilience." USRC, Executive Director, Evan Reis.

Optimum Seismic Principal Ali Sahabi said the resiliency of L.A. communities is one of the region's most pressing issues.

"The first step to solving a problem is to define it," Sahabi said. "By identifying our vulnerable buildings which are occupied by many of our small businesses, we can help them quantify the risks associated with a specific property. This should be an important priority for all leaders in business and government, as small businesses make up 92 percent of all California economy."

About BizFed Los Angeles



With more than 170 business organizations representing 390,000 employers with 3.5 million employees throughout L.A. County, BizFed is a massive, diverse grassroots alliance that advocates for policies and projects that strengthen the regional economy. Leveraging power in numbers, BizFed explores all sides of critical issues and takes action to make a difference for business growth, job creation, and economic vitality in Southern California.

About Optimum Seismic



Optimum Seismic, Inc., is Southern California's leading retrofit company for earthquake retrofit engineering and construction, specializing in multifamily and commercial buildings. Since 1984, the team at Optimum Seismic has completed more than 2,500 retrofits throughout the state of California. For information, visit http://www.optimumseismic.com.

CONTACT:



Andrea Aguilar



Optimum Seismic Inc.



323-605-0312



aaguilar@optimumseismic.com

Elizabeth Shapiro



BizFed



323-889-4348

SOURCE Optimum Seismic Inc.

Related Links

http://www.optimumseismic.com

