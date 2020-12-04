BizLink Holding Inc. Named to Newsweek's 2021 List of America's Most Responsible Companies

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global interconnect solutions provider, BizLink Holding Inc., is honored to be named to Newsweek's 2021 list of "America's Most Responsible Companies". This marks BizLink's second year of being named after Newsweek launched this ranking last year. This further recognizes BizLink's efforts and solidifies its resolve in achieving greater corporate sustainability across the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance aspects of its global business.

Newsweek and Statista begun with a pool of over 2,000 companies and headquartered in the United States, and then ranked the final top 400 companies by Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance criteria. BizLink placed #249 overall.

BizLink Chairman, Roger Liang, happily expressed the following: "BizLink is honored to join other globally known brand names in Newsweek's 'America's Most Responsible Companies' for the second straight year. This recognition will only bolster our global team effort towards building a better future for all."

The Corporate Governance efforts this year include the forming of BizLink's Global Sustainability Center to closely work with its Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee to develop, introduce, manage, and audit a unified set of safety and health standards across our global sites to create and maintain an optimal working and living environment.

The Environmental Responsibility achievements this year include the reduction of at least 9% in greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, and in water consumption. BizLink continued to also push for a low carbon footprint in its global production, and participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project for the third straight year as well as set targets to reduce its emissions and resource usage.

The Social Responsibility achievements this year include the raising of BizLink's charitable donations, which rose by 12.7%. Children's health and medical welfare continued to be in focus, but BizLink also sponsored research efforts to promote the reduction in plastic particulate pollution in the waters around Taiwan as clean oceans surrounding the country are also vital to the ecosystem.

Finally, BizLink continues to believe that it is vital for the general public, BizLink's various supply chain partners and customers, and the investment community to also review a company's efforts, track record, and future plans in moving towards greater corporate sustainability.

About BizLink

We are a U.S.-headquartered and vertically integrated supplier of interconnect products (connectors, wires, cable assemblies, wiring harnesses, fiber optic devices, etc.) with manufacturing in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, Slovakia, Serbia, and the USA for seamless integration into our customers' supply chains by serving the information technology, data communications, medical equipment, consumer electronic, motor vehicle, photovoltaic, home appliance, fiber optic, and industrial equipment industries.

