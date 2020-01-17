BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd starts construction of a new production facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 31, 2019, BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd held a ceremony for the groundbreaking on the construction of the new manufacturing plant in Changzhou, China's Xinbei district. BizLink Technology (Changzhou) Ltd will relocate part of its production of parts and accessories for PC power supply wire harnesses, complete wire harnesses for Tesla vehicles, as well as charging cables and piles to the new plant. Investment in the project totaled US$120 million with registered capital of US$40 million. Upon completion, the facility's output is expected to generate sales of 1 billion yuan (approx. US$140 million) annually.