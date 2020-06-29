BizMark named Small Agency of the Year (Bronze)

WESTPORT, Conn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizMark, a leading independent B2B marketing agency, took home a Top Award at the 2020 B2 Awards hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Representing the most powerful and influential brands in the world, the ANA recognized "agencies that demonstrate excellence in the execution of their marketing creative, ROI for their clients, and thought leadership in the B2B marketing field."

BizMark won Bronze for B2B Small Agency of the Year at the June 25 virtual presentation and was also named a finalist in three specific categories:

B2B Account Based Marketing

B2B Direct Response Campaign

B2B Product Launch

"This award is a testament to an amazing team and an amazing roster of clients who are true innovators in the B2B space," notes Ed Gillespie, Executive Director at BizMark. "Our clients have gotten extremely creative in the past few months in accelerating their transition to digital. Our expertise, capabilities and agility allow them to adapt quickly and exceed goals—even in a challenging market."

In addition to the ANA B2 Awards, BizMark has also been named a finalist in the Website/Microsite category at the upcoming FCS Portfolio Awards for their work on the Broadridge Capabilities Experience. BizMark is also featured on the Chief Marketer 200, a list of the top marketing agencies for 2020.

About BizMark

BizMark drives business to business. Every day, we help B2B marketers innovate – so they can launch new products, open new channels, establish new markets and create new revenue streams. As the B2B marketing and communication specialists, our powerful ideas have generated new profits for clients including Broadridge, Pitney Bowes, Nestlé Waters, LiquidX, Excel Dryer, Quorum Federal Credit Union, and others. Named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, the BizMark team offers the experience and insights needed to overcome complex challenges and accelerate results. Since 2006, we've partnered with B2B companies of all sizes to help them achieve their marketing and business objectives. To learn more, visit bizmarkct.com

