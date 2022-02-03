Biztek Solutions Inc. Appoints Timothy Sheehan Director of Operations to Lead the Company's Transformative IT Solutions

Tim is an award-winning and peer-recognized Senior IT Professional who has worked in Fortune 500 environments, educational institutions, and consulting firms. He spent the past 18 years in Strategic Executive Management helping some of the largest companies and IT departments in the Los Angeles area remain productive and competitive. His past employers include globally recognized Warner Bros. Studios, the iconic Guitar Center, and other Managed Service Providers (MSPs) before coming to Biztek Solutions.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Biztek team. My entire career has been spent in the technology industry, and I look forward to helping the company reach its potential and create value for its clients," said Timothy Sheehan, Director of Operations at Biztek Solutions Inc.

Tim is a great fit for Biztek's vision and strategy. He has a proven track record in business transformation, process improvement, operations management, and change management. Under Tim's leadership, Biztek will continue to grow and provide innovative and transformative IT solutions to our clients. Please join me in congratulating Tim on his new appointment!

About Biztek Solutions, Inc.



Since 2006, our core value has been to provide the highest level of client satisfaction when delivering IT support for client networks, computers, servers, and cybersecurity. We are the #1 IT support services and consulting firm in Riverside and service clients throughout the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, and the surrounding areas.

