BizTimes Milwaukee Recognizes Manuel Rosado, President at Spectrum Investment Advisors, as a Notable Minority Executive

MILWAUKEE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Rosado, president and partner at Mequon-based Spectrum Investment Advisors, is one of 55 Notable Minority Executives recognized by BizTimes Milwaukee. The leaders profiled in the February 22, 2021 issue of BizTimes were nominated by the editorial team or by their peers at work and in the community and showcase the diversity of talent in our market. To view the full list of Notable Minority Executives, visit https://biztimes.com/category/notable/notable-Minority-Executives/.

"Milwaukee is moving forward, and these executives are a big reason why," said Dan Meyer, publisher of BizTimes Milwaukee. Their stories are as fascinating as their accomplishments are impressive. Our readers will recognize many of the BIPOC Milwaukee leaders profiled in this section, but I think they will also be introduced to many new executives that are making their mark on our community."

Manuel, a native of Puerto Rico, has been in the retirement plan and investment management industry for 21 years. "I am honored to be recognized among this group of minority executives in the Milwaukee area," said Rosado. "Workplace diversity is important as we shape a better future for our region."

To qualify, nominees must be based in southeast Wisconsin. They must be currently serving in a senior level role at their firm, must hold a leadership position in their industry outside of their own organization, have made a significant contribution to advancing workplace equality at their own workplace or beyond, and act as a role model or mentor. Honorees did not pay to be included in the list.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For more information about Spectrum visit www.spectruminvestor.com.

About the BizTimes Media

In print, online and in person, BizTimes Media provides up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis, and valuable strategic insights to southeastern Wisconsin business leaders. To learn more about BizTimes Milwaukee, visit www.biztimes.com

