Biztrack and TrainUp.com Offer Discounted Training Video Collections to Help Entrepreneurs Succeed in 2020

Through this strategic partnership, Biztrack and TrainUp.com will offer business training courses on topics including: accounting, sales, marketing, human resources, social media, legal and more. The online training courses are instantly accessible after purchase, viewing is unlimited, and users will receive 6 month-access to the entire library. In addition, Biztrack users receive discounts across hundreds of training providers and training categories, private on-site training solutions for teams and groups, as well as custom eLearning services, should the need arise. Other live, online and on-site training topics include leadership, time management, Microsoft Excel, harassment prevention and more.

"This partnership with TrainUp.com will allow more entrepreneurs to achieve their dream of company creation—which is the very mission of Biztrack," said Kevin Carrillo, CEO of Biztrack. "As an entrepreneur and business consultant, I know first-hand the challenges that business owners face on a daily basis. The business training video collections we are offering will provide the guidance and step-by-step know how for every entrepreneur to help increase their probability of success."

"Partnering with Biztrack provides us a unique opportunity to launch even more entrepreneurs towards business success in 2020," said Wes Lanning, Director of Training Sales and Support. "TrainUp.com provides users a robust, centralized resource for finding the right training and tracking their career development activities. Providing that 24/7 global access to the next generation of entrepreneurs makes perfect sense."

About Biztrack

Biztrack is a company that aims to increase the probability of entrepreneurs' success by providing them every step (in chronological order) to setup, manage and grow their business. Within each of the steps in our Setup, Manage and Grow Tracks, we offer the following: Helpful Resources (articles, blogs, videos); Free Online Tools; Recommended Business Providers; Estimated Costs; Government Resources; Downloadable Documents (white papers, industry research reports, templates). Biztrack removes the days and hours it takes to research a particular step in the business development process.

About TrainUp.com

TrainUp.com is the web's largest corporate training marketplace, connecting you to training courses in hundreds of categories among business skills, IT, leadership, HR, harassment prevention, Microsoft Office and more. We partner with industry-leading training providers to present the best options for instructor-led classes and self-paced online / eLearning courses. TrainUp.com specializes in enterprise solutions, including group / on-site training, custom eLearning, LMS & HR tech software.

