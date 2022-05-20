BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,200+ Foundry Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 20, 2022, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the foundry industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,200 foundry companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized foundries, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Foundry Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
3D printing and additive manufacturing have become a staple in the metal castings market. Advanced 3D printers with improved ability to produce commercial-grade metal parts are evolving rapidly and revolutionizing how metal parts are made by offering a faster, cheaper, and more accurate alternative to traditional foundry methods.
Declining automobile sales have led to reduced demand for metal casted products and foundry services. Shared mobility ecosystems, renewed interest in cheaper alternatives such as bikes, improvements in public transport infrastructure, sustainability concerns, and COVID-19 have all led to slowing automobile sales. A declining automobile sector has also impacted the growth prospects for foundries and their services.
Foundry Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private foundry companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Precision Castparts Corp.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company
- Newell Operating Company
- Howmet Aerospace
- Victaulic
Specialized Manufacturers:
- WISCO ESPAÑOLA SA
- Key Offerings: bronze foundry services
- Aviva Metals
- Key Offerings: brass, copper, bronze foundry services
- Calumet Brass Foundry
- Key Offerings: brass foundry services
- Peel Jones Copper
- Key Offerings: copper foundry services
- American Bronze Foundry
- Key Offerings: bronze foundry services
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's foundry industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Foundry Categories:
- Iron Foundries, Steel, and Steel Investment Foundries
- Nonferrous Metal Die-Casting Foundries
- Aluminum Foundries (Except Die-Casting)
- Specialized Foundry Categories:
- Brass Foundries
- Bronze Foundries
- Copper Foundries
- Other Foundries
