BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,200+ Foundry Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Company summary

Product and service offerings

Risk level report

Financial reports and management team contacts

Similar companies and competitors (by region)

Industry trends and challenges

Real-time news updates

Foundry Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

3D printing and additive manufacturing have become a staple in the metal castings market. Advanced 3D printers with improved ability to produce commercial-grade metal parts are evolving rapidly and revolutionizing how metal parts are made by offering a faster, cheaper, and more accurate alternative to traditional foundry methods.

Declining automobile sales have led to reduced demand for metal casted products and foundry services. Shared mobility ecosystems, renewed interest in cheaper alternatives such as bikes, improvements in public transport infrastructure, sustainability concerns, and COVID-19 have all led to slowing automobile sales. A declining automobile sector has also impacted the growth prospects for foundries and their services.

Foundry Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private foundry companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Precision Castparts Corp.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company

Newell Operating Company

Howmet Aerospace

Victaulic

Specialized Manufacturers:

WISCO ESPAÑOLA SA

Key Offerings: bronze foundry services

Aviva Metals

Key Offerings: brass, copper, bronze foundry services

Calumet Brass Foundry

Key Offerings: brass foundry services

Peel Jones Copper

Key Offerings: copper foundry services

American Bronze Foundry

Key Offerings: bronze foundry services

View 50+ insights for all foundry companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's foundry industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Foundry Categories:

Iron Foundries, Steel, and Steel Investment Foundries

Nonferrous Metal Die-Casting Foundries

Aluminum Foundries (Except Die-Casting)

Specialized Foundry Categories:

Brass Foundries

Bronze Foundries

Copper Foundries

Other Foundries

Learn more about company insights for this industry

Looking for Additional Company Insights?

Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?

Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?

Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?

Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?

Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.

About BizVibe

BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.

SOURCE BizVibe