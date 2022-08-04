BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,400+ Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

With advancements in RV technology, the global trailer manufacturing industry has been growing at an accelerated rate. Additionally, the rising demand for short-distance travel to local attractions and offerings attracts tourists looking to buy or rent RVs, leading to market growth.

The recent global drop in automobile sales has many causes, including interest in cheaper alternatives like bikes, improvements to public transport infrastructure, and sustainability and environmental concerns. COVID-19 has been another relevant factor as more people stay home and commute less. Additionally, the pandemic has led to shortages of parts such as semiconductors, causing production challenges for the automobile manufacturing industry.

Motor Vehicle Body and Trailer Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private motor vehicle body and trailer manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Volkswagen

Toyota

Daimler

Ford

Honda

Specialized Manufacturers:

Wabash National Corporation

Key Products: trailers, truck bodies

ATW

Key Products: trailers, truck beds

THOR Industries

Key Products: motor homes

Featherlite

Key Products: trailers

Gulf Stream Coach

Key Products: motor homes, trailers, campers

