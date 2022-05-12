BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,700+ Animal Food Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Animal Food Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

The rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies for the pet food industry was one of the biggest trends within the animal food industry for 2021. As more people worked from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DTC pet food brands and subscription services witnessed online sales of pet food in the U.S. increase by 51% last year.

Despite rising consumer demand for pet food, COVID-19 created numerous challenges for the industry such as a shortage of labor and resources, and disruptions in the global supply chain. Shipping lanes have been affected by the pandemic, leading to shortages in the availability of pet food.

Animal Food Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private animal food companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Mars Petcare, Inc.

General Mills

Nestlé Purina PetCare

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hill's Pet Nutrition

Specialized Manufacturers:

Kent Nutrition Group

Key Products: bird food, sheep food, swine food, horse food

Lake Area Corn Processors LLC

Key Products: livestock feed

Dinh Son Co. Ltd

Key Products: swine food, poultry feed

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Key Products: cubed hay, swine feed

Kanne Brottrunk

Key Products: bird feed

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's animal food industry insights cover the following segments.

Pet Food Manufacturers:

Dog Food Manufacturers

Cat Food Manufacturers

Other Animal Food Manufacturers:

Bird Feed Manufacturers

Chicken Feed Manufacturers

Fish Food Manufacturers

Other Animal Food Manufacturers

