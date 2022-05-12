BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 1,700+ Animal Food Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 12, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the animal food manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,700 animal food companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized animal food manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Animal Food Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies for the pet food industry was one of the biggest trends within the animal food industry for 2021. As more people worked from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DTC pet food brands and subscription services witnessed online sales of pet food in the U.S. increase by 51% last year.
Despite rising consumer demand for pet food, COVID-19 created numerous challenges for the industry such as a shortage of labor and resources, and disruptions in the global supply chain. Shipping lanes have been affected by the pandemic, leading to shortages in the availability of pet food.
Animal Food Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private animal food companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Mars Petcare, Inc.
- General Mills
- Nestlé Purina PetCare
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- Hill's Pet Nutrition
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Kent Nutrition Group
- Key Products: bird food, sheep food, swine food, horse food
- Lake Area Corn Processors LLC
- Key Products: livestock feed
- Dinh Son Co. Ltd
- Key Products: swine food, poultry feed
- Godrej Agrovet Limited
- Key Products: cubed hay, swine feed
- Kanne Brottrunk
- Key Products: bird feed
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's animal food industry insights cover the following segments.
Pet Food Manufacturers:
- Dog Food Manufacturers
- Cat Food Manufacturers
Other Animal Food Manufacturers:
- Bird Feed Manufacturers
- Chicken Feed Manufacturers
- Fish Food Manufacturers
- Other Animal Food Manufacturers
