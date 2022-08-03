BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 10,000+ Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instrument Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Aug 03, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 10,000 navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instrument companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instrument Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Global electricity demand continues to increase and governments worldwide are finding their existing infrastructure, generation capacity, and energy mix inadequate to meet this demand in a sustained manner. Regardless of their economic development status, most countries continue to invest significantly in the power sector, creating a robust structural demand base for electrical equipment and related instruments.
COVID-19 resulted in the delay of most under-construction projects. While some projects stopped for a few months, many others were canceled or postponed for longer periods. The situation has created significant declines in orders for various instruments and equipment.
Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instrument companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Unique System FZE
- Roche Diabetes Care AG
- The Boeing Company
- Fresenius
- Siemens
Specialized Manufacturers:
- MTS Systems
- Key Products: test systems
- Timex Group
- Key Products: watches
- Topcon
- Key Products: surveying instruments
- Trimble
- Key Products: positioning technology
- Observator Group
- Key Products: meteorological instruments
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instrument manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, and Control Instrument Categories:
- Electromedical and Electrotherapeutic Apparatus Manufacturers
- Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturers
- Search, Detection, Navigation, Guidance, Aeronautical, and Nautical System and Instrument Manufacturers
- Electricity and Electrical Signal Measuring and Testing Device Manufacturers
Other Measuring and Controlling Device Categories:
- Surveying Instrument Manufacturers
- Radiation Detection and Monitoring Instrument Manufacturers
- Meteorological Instrument Manufacturers
- Automotive Emissions Testing Equipment Manufacturers
