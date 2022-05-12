BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 11,000+ Baked Goods and Tortilla Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 12, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the baked goods and tortilla manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 11,000 baked goods and tortilla companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized baked goods and tortilla manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
View all baked goods and tortilla company profiles. Try for Free!
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Baked Goods and Tortilla Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Low-carb products are becoming increasingly popular as trends such as the keto diet become more common. The percentage of new food and drink launches that included the term keto in the product description nearly doubled in 2020. Due to this demand, companies are launching more products with low-carb options.
Due to COVID-19, inflation, labor shortages, and rising wages, the cost of bakery ingredients is rising and causing concerns for industry forecasts. Supply chain disruptions and a lack of raw materials have also negatively impacted the global bakery ingredients market.
Baked Goods and Tortilla Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private baked goods and tortilla companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Mondelez International
- Associated British Foods
- Grupo Bimbo
- Kellogg's
- Yamazaki Baking
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Hammermühle GmbH
- Key Products: tortilla manufacturing
- MillPower
- Key Products: tortilla manufacturing
- Goodman Fielder
- Key Products: frozen doughs manufacturing, biscuit manufacturing
- Délifrance
- Key Products: dry pasta manufacturing
- Tribe 9
- Key Products: dry pasta manufacturing
View 50+ insights for all baked goods and tortilla companies
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's baked goods and tortilla manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Bakery Product Categories:
- Bread Manufacturers
- Cookie Manufacturers
- Cracker Manufacturers
- Frozen Pastry Manufacturers
Specialized Bakery Product Categories:
- Tortilla Manufacturers
- Dry Pasta Manufacturers
- Dough Manufacturers
- Other Baked Goods Manufacturers
Learn more about company insights for this industry
Looking for Additional Company Insights?
- Want to evaluate a specific list of suppliers and companies?
- Need to identify key suppliers and compare which are best suited for you?
- Looking for extensive related category lists to send RFQs?
- Trying to invite buyers/sellers to an event you're organizing?
Get customized company insights tailored to your exact business needs. Speak to our analysts now.
About BizVibe
BizVibe is transforming the way buyers and sellers do business online. Our supplier intelligence and sales intelligence tools provide best-in-class company insights to help businesses discover, track, monitor, and evaluate companies of interest. BizVibe's platform contains more than 30 million company profiles, each packed with 50+ unique insights. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com or start your free trial today.
SOURCE BizVibe
Share this article