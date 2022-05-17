BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 11,600+ Basic Chemical Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 17, 2022, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the basic chemical manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 11,600 basic chemical companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized chemical manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Basic Chemical Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the chemical manufacturing industry, causing demand for hand sanitizer and other ethanol-based products to skyrocket. Some chemical plants have expanded their facilities in order to meet demand for items such as sanitizers and disinfectants.
The chemical manufacturing industry has to contend with strong laws and regulations. Ever-changing rules that govern product composition, applications, emissions and health hazards, pricing, and distribution impact the entire value chain of the chemical industry. Large companies pay close attention to such regulations so that they have the smallest possible impact on their operations.
Basic Chemical Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private basic chemical manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- BASF
- Dow
- Sinopec
- Sabic
- Ineos
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Valtris Advanced Organics Ltd.
- Key Products: plasticizers
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Key Products: fatty acids
- Industria Quimica del CentroS.A de C.V.
- Key Products: fatty acids
- Ricardo Molina S.A.
- Key Products: plasticizers
- Omega3 Innovations
- Key Products: fatty acids
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's basic chemical manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Basic Chemical Categories:
- Petrochemical Manufacturers
- Industrial Gas Manufacturers
- Synthetic Dye and Pigment Manufacturers
- Ethyl Alcohol Manufacturers
Other Basic Chemical Categories:
- Biodiesel Fuel Manufacturers
- Enzyme Protein Manufacturers
- Fatty Acid Manufacturers
- Calcium and Carbon Organic Compound Manufacturers
- Plasticizer Manufacturers
- Other Basic Chemical Manufacturers
