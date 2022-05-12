BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 13,000+ Dairy Product Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

Company profiles provide the following insights:

Dairy Product Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges

Due to increased production, the price of milk worldwide has been decreasing and is currently forecasted to be less volatile compared to the past. One of the biggest driving factors of the falling milk prices is the presence of more cows than the system currently needs and demands. With the reduction of in-person learning in schools and colleges, restaurant closures, and fewer events, the demand for milk has been lower than normal, contributing to a decrease in prices.

Tariffs imposed between the USA and China had a major impact on trade in the dairy products industry. Whey trade dropped 51% after tariffs were implemented, cheese exports declined 49%, lactose product exports declined 9%, and overall dairy products dropped 43%. Lost sales in China are predicted to cost U.S. dairy farmers US$12.2 billion by 2023.

Dairy Product Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers

Some of the public and private dairy product companies on BizVibe include:

Market Leaders:

Nestlé

Lactalis

Danone

Yili Group

Dairygold

Specialized Manufacturers:

LactalisPolska

o Key Products: ice cream mix, rice milk

BorChvor Ltd.

o Key Products: milk substitutes, whipped topping

Pacific Dairy Foods

o Key Products: frozen custard, sour cream dip

Wensleydale Creamery

o Key Products: canned non-alcoholic eggnog, frozen custard

AviCharente

o Key Products: rice pudding, chocolate spread, coconut milk desserts

View 50+ insights for all dairy product companies

Key Segments Covered

BizVibe's dairy product industry insights cover the following segments.

Top Dairy Categories:

Milk Manufacturers

Butter Manufacturers

Cheese Manufacturers

Top Specialized Dairy Product Categories:

· Sour Cream Manufacturers

· Eggnog Manufacturers

· Sherbet Manufacturers

· Juice Pop Manufacturers

· Other Frozen Dessert Manufacturers

SOURCE BizVibe