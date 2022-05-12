BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 14,000+ Beverage Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

May 12, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the beverage manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 14,000 beverage companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized beverage manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Beverage Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
Beverage companies are getting creative with the diverse set of products they offer. Everything from new flavors to cannabis-infused beverages is being marketed and sold today. Changing consumer behaviors play the biggest part in this demand for more diverse products. Healthy beverages are more popular than ever before as more people are becoming more health conscious and seeking products with health benefits.
The rising cost of production in the beverage industry is a primary challenge in the market right now due to the impact of COVID-19 and inflation. Higher input costs lead to price hikes that are generally passed on to the consumer. However, there is a threshold in the beverage sector where after a certain point, consumers will not be willing to pay for these price hikes and will move on to other products.
Beverage Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private beverage companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- PepsiCo
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Coca-Cola
- Heineken
- FEMSA
Specialized Manufacturers:
- MADETA
- Key Products: block ice manufacturing
- Valio
- Key Products: ice manufacturing, ice milk manufacturing
- Krynica Vitamin S.A.
- Key Products: flavoured water manufacturing
- Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd
- Key Products: iced coffee manufacturing
- Steuben Foods
- Key Products: iced coffee manufacturing
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's beverage industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Beverage Categories:
- Carbonated Soft Drink Manufacturers
- Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers
- Bottled Water Manufacturers
Top Specialty Beverage Categories:
- RTD Tea and Coffee Manufacturers
- Flavoured Water Manufacturers
- Block Ice Manufacturing
- Other Beverage Manufacturers
